Sarfraz Bugti Directs To Resolve Problem Of Gas Pressure In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday instructed the General Manager Sui Southern Gas Company that the problem of lack of gas pressure in Quetta should be resolved immediately.

The Chief Minister in a called on meeting ordered the heads of Sui Southern Gas Company and Quetta Electric Supply Company that gas and electricity shutdowns should be avoided during Ramazan.

He emphasized that uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity should be ensured at the time of Sehri and Iftar.

He also stressed that a sustainable solution of the electricity problems faced by the agricultural sector should be find out.

Chief Minister instructed to the QESCO chief to resolve the electricity problems by sitting together with the farmers.

He directed the QESCO chief to present a comprehensive report on the progress in the next week's meeting.

