Sarfraz Bugti Emphasizes For Reforms In Livestock Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday emphasized the need for reforms in the livestock sector, underscoring the economic potential it holds for the province.
He instructed relevant authorities to enhance meat processing capabilities to meet international export standards, particularly targeting markets in the middle East.
Chief Minister also approved a summary worth Rs150 million during a high-level meeting to combat the growing threat of Lumpy Skin Disease among livestock across the province.
The meeting, which focused on the overall performance of the Livestock Department and the alarming spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), was attended by key provincial officials including Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Livestock Muhammad Tayyab Lehri, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, and other relevant stakeholders.
Briefing the session, Secretary Livestock Tayyab Lehri informed participants that the Primary cause behind the rapid spread of the disease is the inter-district movement of livestock. He added that preventive camps have been established in districts bordering other provinces to control the outbreak.
Additionally, the Chief Minister called for timely spraying in goat markets to prevent the outbreak of other animal-borne diseases, especially in the lead-up to Eid-ul-Aza, when livestock trade typically intensifies.
The prompt approval of Rs150 million demonstrates the provincial government's commitment to safeguarding the livestock industry and ensuring the health of animals, which are a vital source of livelihood for many rural communities in Balochistan.
