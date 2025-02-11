Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Emphasizes To Make QDA Profitable, Financially Stable Institution

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has expressed his commitment to make Quetta Development Authority (QDA) as a profitable and financially self-sustaining institution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has expressed his commitment to make Quetta Development Authority (QDA) as a profitable and financially self-sustaining institution.

The Chief Minister instructed that the authority should operate in a way that generates its own resources, reducing dependence on government grants.

"Development authorities in modern cities generating their own sources of revenue, and QDA would be structured in a similar manner," said the Chief Minister while presided over the meeting of the Quetta Development Authority (QDA), focusing on the city's development, infrastructure improvements, and initiating new projects.

The meeting was briefed by the Director General of QDA, Askar Khan, who provided a detailed overview of proposed projects and highlighted ongoing and future development plans for the city.

On the beautification of the city and public convenience, the Chief Minister directed that feasible and sustainable projects should be prepared to improve the civic services in Quetta.

Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that a sustainable strategy should be formulated for the development of Quetta in line with modern requirements, creating projects that benefit citizens and enhance the city's overall beauty.

The Chief Minister also instructed a review of the proposed public park's preliminary design, ensuring that it meets modern standards and caters to public needs.

He stressed that the park should offer better facilities for the public and be transformed into a recreational space where citizens can enjoy quality time.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for adequate planning, noting that parking is a key aspect of development projects worldwide and must be given special attention in Quetta to resolve parking issues for the citizens.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged the acceleration of public-private partnership projects for the greater public good.

Sarfraz Bugti acknowledged that the government has limited resources and emphasized the importance of involving the private sector in development projects. He instructed QDA to design projects that would attract private investors and, through this partnership, provide modern facilities to the public.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the development of Quetta is the government's top priority, and practical steps are being taken in this direction.

He assured that all available resources will be utilized for the timely completion of urban development projects to transform Quetta into a modern and beautiful city.

The meeting was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for QDA Asfandyar Kakar, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Chairman of the Public-Private Partnership Authority Dr. Faisal Khan, and other relevant officials.

