Sarfraz Bugti Expresses Gratitude To Balochistan MPAs Over Casting Votes To Asif Zardari

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has expressed gratitude to the members of provincial assembly over casting their votes to the joint candidate of the PML-N and PPP, Asif Ali Zaradari who secured all 47 votes in the Balochistan Assembly.

Addressing the media alongside PPP leader Sanaullah Zehri, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party believes to take all parties on board to resolve the problems of the country and will again, from the President’s House, bring all the federation units together.

President Zardari will visit Balochistan soon and be apprised of provincial problems, he added. President Asif Ali Zardari had always put his efforts to bring the small unites of federation at par with the developed areas.

CM Bugti promised that the PPP would become “the voice of Balochistan”, adding that all the issues with the Federal government would be resolved peacefully through the President’s House.

Sarfraz said that the PPP had passed18th amendment and awarded the NFC award, adding that the people of Balochistan were provided employment and development funds due to the NFC award.

He mentioned that the Aghaz-e-Haqooq-Balochistan was initiated by President Asif Ali Zardari to mainstream the youth of

Balochistan by providing the suitable employment opportunities.

Bugti said the PPP has also played vital role in the formation of government for the strengthening of democracy and the country.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on being elected as President for the second time.

He termed the success of the newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari is a historical victory.

President Asif Ali Zardari always had a soft spot for Balochistan, he said and adding that there is no doubt that President Asif Ali Zardari will take priority measures for the development and prosperity of Balochistan as he always had a soft spot for the province.

He said that a comprehensive policy would be formulated to deal with the challenges including the lack of good governance, law and order situation and climate change being faced by the province.

