Sarfraz Bugti Expresses Regret Over Unsatisfactory Results Despite Spending Billions On Health, Education Sectors

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday expressed his concerns over misuse of funds in the previous governments and regretted unsatisfactory results despite billions of rupees funding being spent in the health and education sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday expressed his concerns over misuse of funds in the previous governments and regretted unsatisfactory results despite billions of rupees funding being spent in the health and education sectors.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has presided a high-level review meeting of Finance Department, Development and Planning Department.

The Chief Minister was briefed by Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffar and Secretary Finance Babar Khan.

Sarfraz Bugti instructed the secretaries to make the service delivery system efficient in order to facilitate the masses.

He ordered to reduce the volume of non-developmental expenses by minimizing unnecessary expenditures and non-development budgets through better financial management to enable the progress of development projects.

He said that annual development programs should be formulated within the available financial resources to balance the disbursement of funds.

He emphasized the need of skills development program along with strengthen educational institutions to produce quality technical human resources.

He said that the purpose of providing the training program was to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

It is necessary to increase the professional capacity of the workforce in government departments to fulfill the current day’s requirements for the development of the province.

Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said that effective process of accountability is necessary to remove the loopholes in the system.

He said that there are limited jobs in government sectors and not every youth can be provided government jobs, which resulted in the increase in unemployment rates in the province.

He said that alternative sources of employment will be created in various private sectors as only government jobs are not a sustainable solution to unemployment.

He said that no compromise would be made on the development of the province and ready to take all kinds of political pressure to fix governance on good path.

He said merit and transparency would be ensured in the the recruitment process which would improve the peoples’ confidence in the recruitment procedure.

He said “It is important that the fruits of the government's initiatives reach to the people”.

Sarfraz said strict action would be taken against the absence of teachers in schools and medical staff in hospitals which is totally unacceptable.

Sarfraz Bugti expressed commitment that the reports of chief minister’s inspection team would be implementation and recommendations will be executed along with monitoring and evolution of projects to check the quality and timely completion of development schemes.

