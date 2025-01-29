Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Extends Felicitation To China On Chinese New Year

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Sarfraz Bugti extends felicitation to China on Chinese New Year

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. He emphasized that the friendship between Pakistan and China is a strong historical bond that continues to grow stronger with time.

In his message of felicitation on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that China’s remarkable progress and prosperity serve as an example for the entire world. Pakistan is ready to learn from China’s experiences and advance on the path of development. He highlighted that CPEC will prove to be a significant milestone in Balochistan’s progress, ushering in a new era of economic activities and development in the province.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed optimism that Pakistan-China relations will further strengthen in the new Chinese year and that both countries will enhance cooperation in all sectors.

He extended his best wishes for prosperity, progress, and success to the people of China, expressing hope that the new year would bring peace and happiness for both Chinese and Pakistani citizens.

The Chief Minister reiterated that Pakistan stands alongside China in its journey of progress, and both nations will work together to ensure economic stability and development in the region. He further said that Balochistan offers immense opportunities for Chinese investment and collaboration, and the provincial government is committed to expanding this partnership.

He said that the joy of the Chinese New Year was not only a moment of celebration for the people of China but also a source of happiness and hope for the people of Pakistan. The Balochistan government will continue to play its role in strengthening friendly ties between the two nations through all possible cooperation, he concluded.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

Pakistan, Kazakhstan foster closer ties

46 seconds ago

Onshur Fund opens application for ‘Scale Track’

41 minutes ago
 MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital ..

MBRSC signs MoU with SpaceData to advance digital twin technology

42 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development launches Abu D ..

Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..

42 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs52 ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs523 billion in the market

48 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its ..

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity

2 hours ago
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

3 hours ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

3 hours ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan