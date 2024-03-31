Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Extends Greetings To Christian Community On Easter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Sarfraz Bugti extends greetings to Christian community on Easter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti extended his greetings to the Christian community on Easter and reaffirmed commitment to work for the social uplift and welfare of all our minorities.

In his message, the chief minister on occasion of Easter said we all equally share in the happiness of the Christian community. He added that Easter festival is an expression of promoting brotherhood, peace and love.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and in the nation's progress and stability is remarkable.

He said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom to all minorities and gives them equal rights as the country is a beautiful bouquet of different religions and heritages.

Like other parts of the country, the Balochistan government guarantees freedom of belief and practices of religion, rule of law and equal protection to all minorities, including the Christian community, the chief minister said.

