Sarfraz Bugti Extends Greetings To Christian Community On Easter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti extended his greetings to the Christian community on Easter and reaffirmed commitment to work for the social uplift and welfare of all our minorities.
In his message, the chief minister on occasion of Easter said we all equally share in the happiness of the Christian community. He added that Easter festival is an expression of promoting brotherhood, peace and love.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the role of the Christian community in the creation of Pakistan and in the nation's progress and stability is remarkable.
He said the constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom to all minorities and gives them equal rights as the country is a beautiful bouquet of different religions and heritages.
Like other parts of the country, the Balochistan government guarantees freedom of belief and practices of religion, rule of law and equal protection to all minorities, including the Christian community, the chief minister said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
State land worth Rs43 million recovered on Ombudsman orders5 minutes ago
-
President, railway union visits Bahawal Victoria Hospital5 minutes ago
-
CM distributes Rs50mln among 10,000 Christian families on Easter15 minutes ago
-
Authorities should ensure release of detainees after quashing PSA: IIOJK HC15 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being ensured on Easter: DPO15 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold ZA Bhutto death anniversary public meeting after Eid: Nisar Khuhro25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL intensifies operations against individuals involved in gas theft25 minutes ago
-
Establishment of peace must for country’s development: Station Commander25 minutes ago
-
Syed posted as MD, Cholistan Development Authority25 minutes ago
-
KP govt contacts FBR to discuss arrears25 minutes ago
-
Transgender community invited to Governor House for Ramazan ration distribution35 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur35 minutes ago