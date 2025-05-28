Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Sarfraz Bugti extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorated on May 28 to mark Pakistan’s successful nuclear tests in 1998.

In his message, the Chief Minister praised the armed forces and all individuals who played a vital role in making Pakistan’s defense impregnable, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.

He added that Pakistan’s defense is strong and its nuclear capability serves as a guarantor of strategic balance in South Asia. “The nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, sent a clear message to all hostile forces that Pakistan is fully capable of protecting its borders and ensuring its sovereignty,” he said.

Chief Minister Bugti highlighted the historic contributions of the armed forces and nuclear scientists, calling their achievements a source of pride for the entire nation and for future generations.

He further emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to work selflessly for Pakistan’s progress, stability, and prosperity. “It instills a spirit in every Pakistani to be ready to make any sacrifice for the defense of the country,” he added.

Expressing pride in the brave people of Balochistan, he noted their unwavering support for the armed forces and rejection of any propaganda against them. He also congratulated the nation on Pakistan’s historic victory against India, reaffirming that the country’s defense is in safe hands.

