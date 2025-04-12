Sarfraz Bugti Felicitates PPP Leaders On Intra-party Election Victory
Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) following the party’s recent intra-party elections.
In his statement, CM Bugti praised the PPP for upholding democratic traditions within the party. "The Pakistan Peoples Party is a respected political party in the country, known for its commitment to constitutional supremacy, the protection of public rights, and the strengthening of Federal unity," he said.
He commended the continuation of democratic practices within the party, highlighting the transparent and organized conduct of the internal elections as evidence of the PPP's dedication to democratic values.
CM Bugti extended his best wishes to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Secretary General Hamayun Khan, Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Finance Secretary Amna Paracha on their successful election. He expressed hope that the leadership’s wisdom, political insight, and experience would further strengthen and energize the party.
"The elected leadership has the capability to make PPP an even more active and dynamic political force," Bugti added.
