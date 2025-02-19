Sarfraz Bugti For Comprehensive Strategy To Improve Healthcare System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the need for formulation of a comprehensive strategy to improve the healthcare system, in collaboration with all stakeholders. He reiterated the provincial government's commitment to modernizing the healthcare sector to provide quality medical services to the public.
The chief minister said this during a briefing by health experts from Balochistan and Punjab on Health Department departmental reforms and government initiatives here Wednesday.
During the session, experts from the Impetus Group Islamabad also presented their proposals to enhance healthcare facilities in Balochistan.
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed that the pace of ongoing projects to strengthen the province's healthcare infrastructure should be accelerated. "The installation of modern machinery, professional training for medical staff, and improvements in healthcare centers are essential for providing practical relief to the public," he said.
The chief minister stressed that the government prioritized the provision of quality healthcare services to the people and that public welfare actions are crucial.
He assured that modern medical facilities would be provided in Balochistan's hospitals to ensure better health services for every citizen.
Bugti also instructed the officials to develop effective strategies to activate healthcare centers in rural areas and ensure the availability of medicines and medical staff in all hospitals.
He further emphasized the introduction of digitalization in the health system to streamline the availability of medical services and supplies.
The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to prepare a complete roadmap to transform Bolan Medical Complex, Civil Sundeman Provincial Hospital, and Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital into exemplary medical institutions.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Secretary of Health Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Panizai, Special Secretary Health Shaihak Baloch, DG Health Services Dr. Amin Khan Mandokhail, Director of Balochistan Health Card Program Dr. Ahmad Wali Khan, Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Fareedon, head of the Impetus Group and former Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jan, along with health consortium experts.
