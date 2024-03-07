Sarfraz Bugti For Execution Of Rehabilitation Projects In Ten Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti expressed dissatisfaction over delay in rehabilitation projects in the districts affected by floods in 2022 and directed expeditious execution of the projects in ten days.
The Chief Minister ordered that to conduct an inquiry over unnecessary delay in execution of foreign-funded projects and suspended the provincial officers responsible of delay.
The CM directed the line department to fast-track the progress on the construction of 160,000 houses in the flood-affected districts under the rehabilitation project with the support of the World Bank.
Chief Minister presided the meeting of the Development and Planning Department on the second day in which the ongoing and proposed federal and provincial public sector development programs and foreign funded projects were reviewed.
A detailed briefing was given to Chief Minister regarding the progress of the development projects by the P&D and Finance Department officials.
While giving a briefing on the 2022 flood-affected district rehabilitation projects by the P&D Department, it was said that the rehabilitation project worth US$400 million has been stalled due to some technical issues.
The delay in the implementation of the World Bank’s rehabilitation programme was due to the non-appointment of the project director.
The Chief Minister said that the future PSDP will be formed according to the needs of the people instead of likes and dislikes and proper utilization of the available resources will be ensured.
The Chief Minister strictly directed that all Project Directors, Divisional and District Officers to remain at their places of posting and ensure the execution and supervision of their official affairs.
Sarfraz said “I will make surprise visits to all divisions and districts and strict action would be taken if any officer was found absent from the place of posting.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan directed the Planning and Development Department to update the profile of all the districts of the province and map all the infrastructure including health and education institutions, roads, so that the basic facilities would be planned accordingly.
Members of Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Shoaib Ahmad Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Rashid Razzaq, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary Finance Babar Khan participated in the meeting.
