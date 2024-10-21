Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Hails 26th Constitutional Amendment As Significant Victory For Democracy

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Sarfraz Bugti hails 26th Constitutional Amendment as significant victory for democracy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti hailed the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in the parliament as major win for democracy.

The chief minister congratulated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his tireless efforts in making it possible.

In a statement on social media platform X, Sarfaraz Bugti praised the amendment as a significant victory for democracy. He highlighted that the constitution is a legacy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accomplished a historic achievement with this latest reform.

"The 26th Amendment is a crucial step towards fair representation, and I commend the collective efforts of political leadership across Pakistan in achieving consensus," the Balochistan Chief Minister said.

