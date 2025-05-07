Sarfraz Bugti Hails Pakistan's Strong Response To Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 01:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has lauded Pakistan’s robust military response to Indian aggression, stating that the country has given a “befitting reply” to the hostile actions from across the border.
In a posts on X, Bugti emphasized that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty and national integrity. “We will never allow anyone to endanger the survival and security of our homeland,” he declared.
He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive actions, saying, “Our forces have proven that we know how to respond to any form of aggression.
” He also highlighted that the nation stands united with its military in the face of threats.
“We desire peace, but this should never be mistaken for weakness,” Bugti said, underlining the country’s readiness to defend itself.
Bugti said that India has already received a strong message in response to its provocations.
