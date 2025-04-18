Sarfraz Bugti hails Uraan Pakistan, terms visionary and well-planned initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has hailed “Uraan Pakistan” as a visionary and comprehensive initiative, grounded in strategic planning and practical measures.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Federal Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives in Quetta on Friday, Bugti said that true national progress requires more than slogans which needs effective governance, reform, and a scientific, economic, and administrative approach.

The event was attended by Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, provincial ministers, advisers, parliamentary secretaries, and both federal and provincial officials.

In his speech, Bugti emphasized the urgent need for governance reforms and merit-based leadership in Balochistan.

“Development is not achieved through mere announcements. It is the result of thoughtful, data-driven, and actionable steps,” he stated.

He noted that for the first time, the Balochistan government is working toward the effective utilization of Rs. 210 billion in development funds through key reforms in the Planning and Development Department.

Referring to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s remarks earlier in the ceremony, Bugti said the “Uraan Pakistan” vision sheds light on how coordinated efforts by all provinces can lead country to a brighter, more prosperous future.

Bugti thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for extending full cooperation on major infrastructure projects like the construction of highways and the Kachhi Canal.

“This financial support reflects the solidarity and love from the federation and all provinces towards Balochistan,” he said, noting that without such backing, road projects would have taken a decade but are now on track to be completed within two years.

Chief Minister stressed that the real challenge lies in implementing strong administrative systems, integrating youth into the national mainstream, and ensuring transparency. “We aim to ensure at least 80 percent merit-based decisions and this will empower our youth to become stakeholders in governance,” he added.

Bugti said the government is committed to put the province on the path of development. Highlighting the province's vast natural resources, industrial potential, and strategic location, he expressed confidence that Balochistan could emerge as a leading province in the country.

He announced that the Balochistan government will approve the establishment of an “Export Development Board” within a week to boost trade and activate Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to become genuine industrial production hubs, rather than symbolic structures.

The Chief Minister also announced 100 scholarships for students from 12 underprivileged districts of Balochistan at Sadiq Public school, Bahawalpur, emphasizing the government's commitment to long-term, people-centric development.

Reflecting on the delayed Kachhi Canal project, Bugti said it began in 2002 but only became functional in 2017. After the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, the current government restored it, transforming barren lands into fertile fields once again. “Our future lies not in temporary aid but in sustainable planning,” he asserted.

He concluded that the government aims to bring legal and lasting employment to water-stressed areas through targeted development projects, working alongside the private sector.