Sarfraz Bugti Highlights Culture And Literature As Pillars Of National Unity

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti participated in the Latif Literary Conference, a gathering dedicated to the life, poetry, and philosophy of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai during his visit of the Sindh’s Matiari district on Sunday to attend the annual Urs celebrations honoring the revered Sufi poet and spiritual figure, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The event featured the unveiling of several books celebrating Bhittai’s enduring legacy, jointly presented by CM Bugti and Sindh Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

In his keynote address, Bugti lauded Bhittai’s timeless message of love, peace, and tolerance, calling it a vital compass for navigating Pakistan’s social and cultural landscape.

“Shah Latif’s poetry fosters public consciousness, religious harmony, and social tolerance.

His thoughts will continue to guide generations to come,” he said.

Bugti underscored the transformative power of literature and culture in shaping cohesive societies. “Culture and literature are the guarantees of any society’s progress and survival,” he remarked, emphasizing the role of such festivals in strengthening national identity and unity.

Sindh Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah and other speakers praised CM Bugti’s presence, describing it as a meaningful step toward deepening inter-provincial ties and mutual respect between the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

The conference concluded with a collective pledge to promote Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings and to foster cultural dialogue across provincial boundaries, affirming that unity through shared heritage remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s future

