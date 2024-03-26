Sarfraz Bugti Inaugurates Cleanliness Drive In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Tuesday inaugurated the cleanliness drive initiated in Quetta to dispose and collect garbage through heavy machinery provided by PDMA to the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC).
He said the corporation would collect waste through heavy machinery as the city produced around 1.5 million tons of garbage annually.
Sarfraz said this waste could have been a precursor to a major disaster as there are most areas of Quetta where garbage has never been collected.
Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti the Commissioner Quetta was assigned additional charge of administrator Quetta and gave him a target.
He said that modern heavy machinery has been provided to QMC to make the provincial capital a clean city. The chief minister ordered that salaries would be issued to the working employees of Metropolitan Corporation.
The employees were protesting on failure to perform duties but not for salaries, he said and adding employees should perform their duty and we will resolve the problem of salaries.
He directed the citizens to support the cleaning campaign launched in Quetta. Sarfrza Bugti said he will visit remote areas of Balochistan to meet the people and resolve their problems.
He said emergency has been imposed in the Health and education Department to ensure basic facilities to the masses at their door step.
Sarfraz Bugti said the number of government teachers is more than Punjab, but the huge recruitment is not resulting in high outcomes.
He said efforts are being made that candidates elect unopposed in Senate elections and all political parties in the province have been taken on board.
