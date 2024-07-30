Sarfraz Bugti instructs authorities to enhance resources, formulate comprehensive policies to manage operational expenses

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that instead of depending on government financing, the authorities should enhance their resources and formulate such viable policies and strategies on a long-term basis that would enable the institutions to generate their operational expenses instead of taking assistance from the government and move towards financial self-reliance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that instead of depending on government financing, the authorities should enhance their resources and formulate such viable policies and strategies on a long-term basis that would enable the institutions to generate their operational expenses instead of taking assistance from the government and move towards financial self-reliance.

The CM said that instead of launching inner-city housing schemes, new cities should be settled and the available resources should be properly utilized under better planning.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, a review meeting regarding the proposed expansion projects under the Quetta Development Package and the functioning of the Quetta Development Authority was held here.

Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Development Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary

Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Director General BDA Askar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat, Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Baloch and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed regarding the proposed expansion projects under the Quetta Development Package and the restructuring of the Quetta Development Authority.

"The world is moving towards private economic zones and we are not able to functional the economic zone established by the government which is a regrettable aspect" Sarfraz Bugti remarked.

The CM directed that operation should be initiated without any delay against the mafias involved in land grabbing and retrieving the QDA land. He also emphasized that to speed up the action against the encroachers without resorting to summaries.

The CM directed to complete all the additional projects of the Quetta Development Package on time and according to high standards.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the timely release of funds for the proposed project for the beatification and renovation of the airport road Quetta would be ensured. He expressed satisfaction with the progress on ongoing projects under the Quetta Development, saying that there will be no delay in the release of funds for public welfare projects.