- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sarfraz Bugti instructs authorities to enhance resources, formulate comprehensive policies to manage ..
Sarfraz Bugti Instructs Authorities To Enhance Resources, Formulate Comprehensive Policies To Manage Operational Expenses
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that instead of depending on government financing, the authorities should enhance their resources and formulate such viable policies and strategies on a long-term basis that would enable the institutions to generate their operational expenses instead of taking assistance from the government and move towards financial self-reliance
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that instead of depending on government financing, the authorities should enhance their resources and formulate such viable policies and strategies on a long-term basis that would enable the institutions to generate their operational expenses instead of taking assistance from the government and move towards financial self-reliance.
The CM said that instead of launching inner-city housing schemes, new cities should be settled and the available resources should be properly utilized under better planning.
Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, a review meeting regarding the proposed expansion projects under the Quetta Development Package and the functioning of the Quetta Development Authority was held here.
Parliamentary Secretary for Urban Planning and Development Asfandyar Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary
Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar, Director General BDA Askar Khan, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat, Project Director Quetta Development Package Rafiq Baloch and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed regarding the proposed expansion projects under the Quetta Development Package and the restructuring of the Quetta Development Authority.
"The world is moving towards private economic zones and we are not able to functional the economic zone established by the government which is a regrettable aspect" Sarfraz Bugti remarked.
The CM directed that operation should be initiated without any delay against the mafias involved in land grabbing and retrieving the QDA land. He also emphasized that to speed up the action against the encroachers without resorting to summaries.
The CM directed to complete all the additional projects of the Quetta Development Package on time and according to high standards.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the timely release of funds for the proposed project for the beatification and renovation of the airport road Quetta would be ensured. He expressed satisfaction with the progress on ongoing projects under the Quetta Development, saying that there will be no delay in the release of funds for public welfare projects.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed after falling from pole6 minutes ago
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif11 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth11 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..11 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week11 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful12 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik12 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand12 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA12 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais12 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar12 hours ago