Sarfraz Bugti lauds role of Mir Hazar Khan Marri in promotion of peace in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday that Mir Hazar Khan Marri played an important role in promotion peace and stability in the province.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Ammar Masood's book " Mir Hazar Khan Marri: Muzahimat se Mufahimat Tak", here he said Balochistan province had a beautiful story to tell but unfortunately nobody wrote its tale.

He said that this book would provide guidance to the new generation about the history of Balochistan and the role of tribal elders.

He said that unfortunately a false narrative had been built about Balochistan's accession to Pakistan. The CM announced that funds had been allocated for construction of road to Thadri, native area of the late Baloch leader in Kohlu district which will be named "Mir Hazar Khan Marri Road".

Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhail in his speech said that Mir Hazar Khan Marri believed that reconciliation was the best option. He said that Mir Hazar Khan showed the nation the path of reconciliation. The Governor said that he also personally believed that reconciliation was only path to progress and prosperity of the province and the country. He said that presence of Nawab Changez Khan Marri in the event was the proof that he and other notables of the area supported the process of reconciliation.