Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Meets Social Media Influencers, Announces Province's First-ever Social Media Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Sarfraz Bugti meets social media influencers, announces province's first-ever social media policy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in a meeting with prominent social media influencers, announced that the provincial government has prepare to introduce Balochistan’s first-ever social media policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bugti emphasized the undeniable power of social media in the modern age and highlighted the urgent need to guide the youth in the right direction. “In today’s world, the influence of social media cannot be ignored. It can either serve as a tool for progress or a weapon for misinformation,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that while social media provides a platform for accountability and constructive criticism, it also has the potential to mislead young minds. “We will welcome positive criticism and use it to strengthen our reform process,” he said, adding that governance flaws pointed out on digital platforms will be addressed in a productive manner.

He assured that the concerns and suggestions of social media users will be incorporated into the upcoming policy. The government, he said, is committed to offer opportunities in employment, education, and awareness for the youth, and aims to use social media as a means to amplify these efforts.

“Our goal is to block the way of negative propaganda and turn social media into a tool for improvement,” Bugti said. He urged the youth to play their part in portraying a positive image of Balochistan and called on influencers to promote social harmony and national unity.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored the importance of policy-making that aligns with the demands of the modern digital era.

Recent Stories

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

26 seconds ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

9 minutes ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

16 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

19 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

19 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan