(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in a meeting with prominent social media influencers, announced that the provincial government has prepare to introduce Balochistan’s first-ever social media policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bugti emphasized the undeniable power of social media in the modern age and highlighted the urgent need to guide the youth in the right direction. “In today’s world, the influence of social media cannot be ignored. It can either serve as a tool for progress or a weapon for misinformation,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that while social media provides a platform for accountability and constructive criticism, it also has the potential to mislead young minds. “We will welcome positive criticism and use it to strengthen our reform process,” he said, adding that governance flaws pointed out on digital platforms will be addressed in a productive manner.

He assured that the concerns and suggestions of social media users will be incorporated into the upcoming policy. The government, he said, is committed to offer opportunities in employment, education, and awareness for the youth, and aims to use social media as a means to amplify these efforts.

“Our goal is to block the way of negative propaganda and turn social media into a tool for improvement,” Bugti said. He urged the youth to play their part in portraying a positive image of Balochistan and called on influencers to promote social harmony and national unity.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored the importance of policy-making that aligns with the demands of the modern digital era.