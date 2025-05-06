Sarfraz Bugti, Mian Rauf Atta discusses important national and regional matters

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday met with the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Rauf Atta, in Quetta. On this occasion, SCBAP Vice President Balochistan, Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, and President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Mir Attaullah Langau, were also present

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday met with the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Rauf Atta, in Quetta. On this occasion, SCBAP Vice President Balochistan, Muhammad Ishaq Notezai, and President of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Mir Attaullah Langau, were also present.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of important national and regional matters, including the prevailing situation along country’s eastern borders. The participants agreed that Pakistan, having endured several tragic incidents of terrorism, strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. They emphasized that any act of aggression against the country’s sovereignty should be met with a firm and powerful response.

They also expressed grave concern over India's unilateral actions, which are escalating tensions in the region and bringing two nuclear powers dangerously close to confrontation. The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty was termed a highly provocative move, as water is a fundamental lifeline for the people of Pakistan.

The Bar President expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan’s position on behalf of the legal fraternity across the country and reaffirmed their commitment to making every possible sacrifice. He also emphasized the need to strengthen national unity and cohesion.

Mian Rauf Atta briefed the Chief Minister about his meetings with various national political leaders aimed at building broad-based consensus on the issues facing Balochistan, which was appreciated by the Chief Minister. Both sides agreed that the sustainable resolution of Balochistan’s longstanding issues lies in continued dialogue, engagement, and democratic processes.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Balochistan government is making serious efforts, in collaboration with national institutions, bar associations, and political leadership, to resolve provincial challenges, uphold the rule of law, and promote national harmony. He added that all state institutions and the people must stand united in defending the country's sovereignty, and Balochistan will always be at the forefront of this struggle.