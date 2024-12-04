Sarfraz Bugti Orders CMIT To Review Wheat Stocks, Seeks Comprehensive Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday directed the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) to review the wheat stocks available in the depot of the food Department and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.
The chief minister directed the Secretary Food to provide full cooperation during the inspection.
A meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan decided to review the wheat storage.
Provincial Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Provincial Minister for Food Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Secretary Food Muzaffar Zeeshan Lehri, Director General Food Department Jalal Khan and other officials concerns participated in the meeting.
During the meeting, the Food Department officials briefed the participants on the available stocks of wheat in the government warehouses and requested the chief minister to give the approval of plan to sell the wheat purchased during the previous years before the new crop arrived in the market which in being cultivated.
The Department was of the view that the price of wheat may fall further when the new bumper crop of wheat produced so the procured wheat should be sold in the open market by fulfillment of legal formalities in view of concerns about spoilage of the commodity.
The chief minister expressed his displeasure over the lack of adequate storage arrangements for wheat procurement and said that when the department does not have sufficient capacity for safe storage, why so much wheat is procured which to be spoils.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan ordered the CMIT to review the available stocks of wheat in the warehouses of the Food Department and submit a comprehensive report within ten days and decision would be taken on merit in the view of CMIT's recommendations.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the wastage of public resources was not tolerable, adding that the help of the farmers can be done by providing fertilizer and other support and wasting of resources in the name of wheat procurement should be stopped further.
Recent Stories
Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..
Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand search operation conducted in PS Golra Jurisdiction to Enhance Security2 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission visits Lahore Fort, Shalimar Gardens2 minutes ago
-
WPC, CPDI holds round-table discussion on Pakistan's fight against Gender-Based Violence2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force actively playing role in arresting crime ratio: CPO2 minutes ago
-
Miyawaki forest planned for Aam Khas Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Hamza Foundation arranges blood donation camp at Iqra University2 minutes ago
-
Renewables First unveils its report on overcoming financial barriers to Pakistan's green energy futu ..2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption awareness campaign held in Upper Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
Over 2 million houses to be constructed for flood hit people of Sindh: Sharjeel Memon12 minutes ago
-
APC convened to forge unity on peace, natural resources exploration: KP governor12 minutes ago
-
12 outlaws arrested; drugs recovered12 minutes ago
-
11 dengue cases reported in Khanewal12 minutes ago