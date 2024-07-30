Sarfraz Bugti Orders To Curb Water Theft, Equitable Distribution Of Canal Water
Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 08:37 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday issued orders to take effective measures to curb water theft and ensure equitable distribution of agricultural water by the canal system in Balochistan including Pat Feeder Canal.
He instructed that a comprehensive feasibility report should be prepared for the reorganization of the canal system in the province.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti, in a meeting held here on Tuesday regarding water shortage and improvement projects in the pit feeder canal and canal system, has directed to take concrete measures regarding the improvement of the water situation in the agricultural areas of the province under the canal system.
The chief minister said that for the improvement of the canal system, along with long-term projects, urgent measures should be implemented without delay to reduce the difficulties of the people associated with the agriculture sector.
The CM said that strict action should be taken to prevent water theft and fair distribution of agricultural water and steps should be taken to resolve the issues.
Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Sadiq Ummrani, Adviser to the CM for Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Irrigation Secretary Hafiz Abdul Majid and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.
APP/umr-ask
