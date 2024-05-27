Sarfraz Bugti orders to formulate strategy to control rising non-developmental expenditures

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti presided over the review meeting on the budget of the forthcoming financial year on Monday directed that a comprehensive and sustainable strategy should be formulated to control the rising non-developmental expenditures of the province and the unnecessary posts should be converted into the posts of urgent need.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that education, health and improving the service delivery are the top priorities of the provincial government in the budget of the next financial year. He ordered that the DAC of all development projects should be completed in one month.

He directed that the available resources should be allocated for collective public welfare by revising the unprofitable ongoing development projects.

He said that major surgery of PSDP is needed to align the development projects with public needs, instead of initiating projects on individual interest, likes and dislikes, the collective interest of the people of Balochistan should be put forward in the budget.

Sarfraz Bugti said that irrespective of the political expediency, it is necessary to keep in mind the public interest in the upcoming budget and the fruits of the budget should reach the common people of Balochistan.

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary Finance Babar Khan, Chairman Balochistan Revenue Authority Noor ul Haq Baloch, Principal Secretary to CM, Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Esfandyar Baloch, Additional Secretary Development Chief Minister Secretariat Adil Bugti and other officials concerns participated in the meeting.

