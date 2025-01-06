(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Motorway Police's Driving License Authority (DLA) in Quetta.

During the visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the driving license issuance process and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the institution.

He also expressed his desire to obtain an international driving license from the Motorway Police and decided to personally go through the necessary steps.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti not only successfully completed the theoretical driving test but also passed the practical driving test. Following this, his application for an international driving license was sent to DLA Islamabad for issuing International Driving license.

During the visit, the Chief Minister praised the Motorway Police's transparent and modern system, added that the driving license system of the Motorway Police is a reflection of public trust.

He added that NHMP's efforts align with international standards and their role in creating a safe driving system is commendable.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti emphasized that the transparent system at the Motorway Police's DLA has restored public trust.

The acquisition of an international driving license is proof of NHMP's excellent performance and capabilities.

The Chief Minister also lauded the professional capabilities of the Motorway Police officers, said that they have ensured an excellent system through the latest methodologies.

He further remarked that NHMP's services are commendable for establishing a safe and transparent driving system in Balochistan.