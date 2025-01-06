Sarfraz Bugti Paiys A Surprise Visit To Motorway Police's Driving License Authority
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM
The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Motorway Police's Driving License Authority (DLA) in Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Motorway Police's Driving License Authority (DLA) in Quetta.
During the visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the driving license issuance process and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the institution.
He also expressed his desire to obtain an international driving license from the Motorway Police and decided to personally go through the necessary steps.
Mir Sarfaraz Bugti not only successfully completed the theoretical driving test but also passed the practical driving test. Following this, his application for an international driving license was sent to DLA Islamabad for issuing International Driving license.
During the visit, the Chief Minister praised the Motorway Police's transparent and modern system, added that the driving license system of the Motorway Police is a reflection of public trust.
He added that NHMP's efforts align with international standards and their role in creating a safe driving system is commendable.
Mir Sarfaraz Bugti emphasized that the transparent system at the Motorway Police's DLA has restored public trust.
The acquisition of an international driving license is proof of NHMP's excellent performance and capabilities.
The Chief Minister also lauded the professional capabilities of the Motorway Police officers, said that they have ensured an excellent system through the latest methodologies.
He further remarked that NHMP's services are commendable for establishing a safe and transparent driving system in Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..
Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10
PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..
Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow
President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior ..
Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street
PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs R ..2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Authority2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship1 hour ago
-
Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street1 hour ago
-
Continuity in dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muha ..1 hour ago
-
Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon condoles demise of senior journalist Beda ..1 hour ago
-
Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption Movement GB Chairman1 hour ago
-
HC Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi presents credentials to President of Maldives1 hour ago
-
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children1 hour ago
-
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice1 hour ago
-
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC1 hour ago
-
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago