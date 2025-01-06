Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Paiys A Surprise Visit To Motorway Police's Driving License Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Authority

The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Motorway Police's Driving License Authority (DLA) in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Motorway Police's Driving License Authority (DLA) in Quetta.

During the visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed review of the driving license issuance process and expressed satisfaction with the performance of the institution.

He also expressed his desire to obtain an international driving license from the Motorway Police and decided to personally go through the necessary steps.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti not only successfully completed the theoretical driving test but also passed the practical driving test. Following this, his application for an international driving license was sent to DLA Islamabad for issuing International Driving license.

During the visit, the Chief Minister praised the Motorway Police's transparent and modern system, added that the driving license system of the Motorway Police is a reflection of public trust.

He added that NHMP's efforts align with international standards and their role in creating a safe driving system is commendable.

Mir Sarfaraz Bugti emphasized that the transparent system at the Motorway Police's DLA has restored public trust.

The acquisition of an international driving license is proof of NHMP's excellent performance and capabilities.

The Chief Minister also lauded the professional capabilities of the Motorway Police officers, said that they have ensured an excellent system through the latest methodologies.

He further remarked that NHMP's services are commendable for establishing a safe and transparent driving system in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Police Motorway Visit From

Recent Stories

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

2 minutes ago
 Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations a ..

Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport

2 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway P ..

Sarfraz Bugti paiys a surprise visit to Motorway Police's Driving License Author ..

2 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship to launch on January 10

15 minutes ago
 PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora ..

PHC Dr. Faisal discusses media dynamics, diaspora issues

2 minutes ago
 India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand ..

India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stabil ..

2 minutes ago
Rulers of Emirates condole with King of Jordan on ..

30 minutes ago
 Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

Arab Plast 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

44 minutes ago
 17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to comm ..

17th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival to commence tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Ad ..

President Asif Ali Zardari congratulates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior ..

1 hour ago
 Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parki ..

Young man killed in clash over blowing horn, parking bike in street

1 hour ago
 PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Jun ..

PM felicitates Sohail Adnan on winning British Junior Squash Championship

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan