Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Mothers On International Mother’s Day

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to mothers on International Mother’s Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, shared a heartfelt message on the occasion of International Mother’s Day, paying tribute to the unconditional love and silent sacrifices of mothers.

In his message posted on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated that a mother is not just a relationship, but a shade of love that brings comfort to life.

“A mother’s prayer is accepted without being spoken, and her nurturing shapes one’s character,” he said.

Highlighting the quiet strength of motherhood, he added, “A mother’s sacrifice is rarely expressed in words, yet it shapes the destiny of generations.” He saluted all the great mothers who have made silent sacrifices for their families and communities.

“There can be no substitute for a mother’s affection and sacrifices,” Bugti said, emphasizing the invaluable role mothers play in society.

