Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto On 97th Birth Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto provided strong foundations for democracy in Pakistan as Bhutto’s vision continues to guide us even today.
In his message on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a leader in Pakistan's history who always made the welfare of the people his top priority.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to the public services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and added that under his leadership, Pakistan received its first consensus-based constitution, and the people were made aware of their rights.
The Chief Minister added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only won the hearts of the people of Pakistan but also had a special love and attachment to the people of Balochistan.
He made the restoration of Balochistan's rights and the development of its projects a priority of his government, which marked the beginning of a new era of development in the province.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti added, "Bhutto Shaheed gave political awareness to the marginalized communities. He played an exemplary role in promoting national unity and sovereignty."
Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto showed a keen interest in providing employment, education, and healthcare opportunities for the people of Balochistan. His vision and love for the people instilled confidence and a desire for progress among the people of Balochistan.
The Chief Minister emphasized that we need to adopt Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s people-centric policies and vision to put the country, especially Balochistan, on the path to prosperity.
Sarfraz Bugti said that Bhutto’s spirit of public service will always remain an inspiration for us. The Chief Minister described the services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a golden chapter in the country’s history and said that his sacrifices will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA inspected over 150,000 food units last year3 minutes ago
-
USKT holds annual get-together3 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Free Matric Education to Children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA & GB3 minutes ago
-
LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 20243 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 97th birth anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attack in Turbat3 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses self-determination as fundamental right for Kashmiris3 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil dacoity attempt, recover looted goods3 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Turbat3 minutes ago
-
Peace in KP vital for Pakistan's prosperity: Muqam13 minutes ago
-
CTD wraps up 2024 with 52 operations, 565 extremist accounts blocked13 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 gets 1.5 mln calls, 83% hoax calls in 202413 minutes ago