Sarfraz Bugti Pays Tribute To Zulfikar Ali Bhutto On 97th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 97th birth anniversary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto provided strong foundations for democracy in Pakistan as Bhutto’s vision continues to guide us even today.

In his message on the occasion of the 97th birth anniversary of the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a leader in Pakistan's history who always made the welfare of the people his top priority.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to the public services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and added that under his leadership, Pakistan received its first consensus-based constitution, and the people were made aware of their rights.

The Chief Minister added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not only won the hearts of the people of Pakistan but also had a special love and attachment to the people of Balochistan.

He made the restoration of Balochistan's rights and the development of its projects a priority of his government, which marked the beginning of a new era of development in the province.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti added, "Bhutto Shaheed gave political awareness to the marginalized communities. He played an exemplary role in promoting national unity and sovereignty."

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto showed a keen interest in providing employment, education, and healthcare opportunities for the people of Balochistan. His vision and love for the people instilled confidence and a desire for progress among the people of Balochistan.

The Chief Minister emphasized that we need to adopt Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s people-centric policies and vision to put the country, especially Balochistan, on the path to prosperity.

Sarfraz Bugti said that Bhutto’s spirit of public service will always remain an inspiration for us. The Chief Minister described the services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a golden chapter in the country’s history and said that his sacrifices will always be remembered.

