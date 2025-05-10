Sarfraz Bugti Praises Armed Forces For Decisive Response To Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended heartfelt tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute and powerful response to recent Indian aggression. Commending the military’s swift and effective retaliation, he emphasized that Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos reflects the high level of professionalism and readiness of Pakistan’s defense forces.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM Bugti said, “Our armed forces and air force have given a strong and fitting reply to the enemy. Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos is a testament to their professional excellence and commitment to national defense.”
He further highlighted the deep national pride in the military, stating, “Our forces are our pride. They have always stood as the shield of Pakistan, guarding its land and borders with unmatched courage.
”
Reaffirming Pakistan’s desire for peace, Bugti said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but it possesses the strength and resolve to deliver a crushing response to any form of external aggression.” He also noted that Pakistan has actively engaged the international community through diplomatic channels to expose India’s nefarious designs.
Calling the military operation a symbol of national unity, Bugti said, “Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos is a practical demonstration of national solidarity. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces.”
In a stern warning to adversaries, he added, “The enemy should not be under any illusion. It will never succeed in its sinister objectives.”
Recent Stories
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital
Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora35 seconds ago
-
One held for electricity theft36 seconds ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..38 seconds ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital39 seconds ago
-
Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamma ..9 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab9 minutes ago
-
Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- Mursous"9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; approves major reforms ..10 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Raja posted as Member (South Zone) NHA Karachi29 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always desires peace; not to accept any violation of its sovereignty: PM49 minutes ago
-
Four injured after LPG cylinder leakage58 minutes ago
-
CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers via ‘Kissan Card’58 minutes ago