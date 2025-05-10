Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Praises Armed Forces For Decisive Response To Indian Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, extended heartfelt tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute and powerful response to recent Indian aggression. Commending the military’s swift and effective retaliation, he emphasized that Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos reflects the high level of professionalism and readiness of Pakistan’s defense forces.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CM Bugti said, “Our armed forces and air force have given a strong and fitting reply to the enemy. Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos is a testament to their professional excellence and commitment to national defense.”

He further highlighted the deep national pride in the military, stating, “Our forces are our pride. They have always stood as the shield of Pakistan, guarding its land and borders with unmatched courage.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s desire for peace, Bugti said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country, but it possesses the strength and resolve to deliver a crushing response to any form of external aggression.” He also noted that Pakistan has actively engaged the international community through diplomatic channels to expose India’s nefarious designs.

Calling the military operation a symbol of national unity, Bugti said, “Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos is a practical demonstration of national solidarity. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our brave forces.”

In a stern warning to adversaries, he added, “The enemy should not be under any illusion. It will never succeed in its sinister objectives.”

