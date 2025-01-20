Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport was a milestone for the development of Balochistan, paving the way for prosperity and economic stability in the region

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport was a milestone for the development of Balochistan, paving the way for prosperity and economic stability in the region.

He said that the Gwadar International Airport was not only a historic project for Balochistan but also for the entire country, as it would help promote trade activities both nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the airport, the Chief Minister mentioned that the airport was equipped with modern technology and world-class facilities, capable of handling large aircraft. This state-of-the-art facility will connect the region to major cities around the world. The completion of Gwadar International Airport will lead to significant growth in investment, trade, and tourism in Balochistan, directly benefiting the local population, he said.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti also highlighted that this project will create job opportunities for the local community and provide training and employment prospects for the youth.

He praised the people of Gwadar for their pivotal role in Balochistan’s development, noting that their cooperation forms the foundation of the region’s successes.

The chief minister emphasized that this project is a key initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will boost economic activities in the province.

He expressed his commitment to launch more developmental projects in the province that will bring about positive change in the lives of the people.

He thanked the government officials, local residents, and experts present at the ceremony, recognizing that the successful launch of Gwadar International Airport is the result of collective efforts.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan and the prosperity of its people remain his top priority, and every possible measure will be taken to achieve this goal.