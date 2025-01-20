Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Praises Inauguration Of Gwadar International Airport, A Milestone For Balochistan's Development

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone for Balochistan's development

Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport was a milestone for the development of Balochistan, paving the way for prosperity and economic stability in the region

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the inauguration of Gwadar International Airport was a milestone for the development of Balochistan, paving the way for prosperity and economic stability in the region.

He said that the Gwadar International Airport was not only a historic project for Balochistan but also for the entire country, as it would help promote trade activities both nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the airport, the Chief Minister mentioned that the airport was equipped with modern technology and world-class facilities, capable of handling large aircraft. This state-of-the-art facility will connect the region to major cities around the world. The completion of Gwadar International Airport will lead to significant growth in investment, trade, and tourism in Balochistan, directly benefiting the local population, he said.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti also highlighted that this project will create job opportunities for the local community and provide training and employment prospects for the youth.

He praised the people of Gwadar for their pivotal role in Balochistan’s development, noting that their cooperation forms the foundation of the region’s successes.

The chief minister emphasized that this project is a key initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which will boost economic activities in the province.

He expressed his commitment to launch more developmental projects in the province that will bring about positive change in the lives of the people.

He thanked the government officials, local residents, and experts present at the ceremony, recognizing that the successful launch of Gwadar International Airport is the result of collective efforts.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the development of Balochistan and the prosperity of its people remain his top priority, and every possible measure will be taken to achieve this goal.

Recent Stories

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

Gov Games rebranded to DUBAI GAMES

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich ..

Sharjah Literature Festival to offer visitors rich artistic, cultural experience ..

28 minutes ago
 UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Dutch Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional deve ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 to feature over 150 startups

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

Sharjah Ladies Run to begin February 15

43 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar Inter ..

Sarfraz Bugti praises inauguration of Gwadar International Airport, a milestone ..

3 minutes ago
 ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortion ..

ICT Police arrest 3 proclaimed offender, extortionists

3 minutes ago
 SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for prepa ..

SC grants time to PTI founder’s lawyer for preparations on objections

57 seconds ago
 First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted me ..

First ACP governing body meeting, five co-opted members selected

59 seconds ago
 Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zard ..

Iranian Armed Forces Chief calls on President Zardari

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral ..

Pakistan, Netherlands hold 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan