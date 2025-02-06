Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman

Open Menu

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday praised the successful operation carried out by security forces and intelligence agencies that thwarted a sabotage plan in the border city of Chaman

QUETAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday praised the successful operation carried out by security forces and intelligence agencies that thwarted a sabotage plan in the border city of Chaman.

He said that the timely and effective strategy of our forces against terrorism is commendable. He added that foiling a major sabotage plan, devised by terrorists in the Guldar Baghicha area of Chaman, showcases the professional capabilities of the security forces.

The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the security forces' successful operation and said that the sacrifices made by law enforcement forces for the protection of the public and maintaining law and order are remarkable.

He also said that the brave personnel who crushed the nefarious designs of Balochistan's enemies are a source of pride, and the government will continue to encourage them in every possible way.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that the people of Balochistan stand by their forces and value their sacrifices. He emphasized that operations against terrorists and their facilitators will continue to ensure peace and stability in the province, and the state's authority will not be challenged at any cost.

