Sarfraz Bugti Praises Security Forces For Foiling Sabotage Plot In Chaman
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday praised the successful operation carried out by security forces and intelligence agencies that thwarted a sabotage plan in the border city of Chaman
QUETAA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday praised the successful operation carried out by security forces and intelligence agencies that thwarted a sabotage plan in the border city of Chaman.
He said that the timely and effective strategy of our forces against terrorism is commendable. He added that foiling a major sabotage plan, devised by terrorists in the Guldar Baghicha area of Chaman, showcases the professional capabilities of the security forces.
The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for the security forces' successful operation and said that the sacrifices made by law enforcement forces for the protection of the public and maintaining law and order are remarkable.
He also said that the brave personnel who crushed the nefarious designs of Balochistan's enemies are a source of pride, and the government will continue to encourage them in every possible way.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti further said that the people of Balochistan stand by their forces and value their sacrifices. He emphasized that operations against terrorists and their facilitators will continue to ensure peace and stability in the province, and the state's authority will not be challenged at any cost.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s Tübingen honorary doctorate
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change
Art fair in Marrakesh brings African art to global stage
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman
Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on outcome of World's Coolest Winter campaign
11th Annual SWAAC ELSO Conference kicks-off in Abu Dhabi
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open highlights Emirati female talents
Dubai's GDP expands by 3.1% in first nine months of 2024 to reach AED339.4 billi ..
Consul General offers condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 17
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plant for Pakistan: A game-changer program to offset climate change8 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti praises security forces for foiling sabotage plot in Chaman1 minute ago
-
Govt declares day of national mourning on funeral of Prince Karim Aga16 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan chairs meeting to address problems of Suk ..16 minutes ago
-
Breath Pakistan: regional collaboration urged to combat glacial melt, air pollution at global climat ..22 minutes ago
-
PM inquires after health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman22 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds dismissal of stenographer for harassing female judiciary staff22 minutes ago
-
PTI sticking to politics of anarchy: Barrister Aqeel22 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed on road in khanewal32 minutes ago
-
International Workshop on “Beyond the Border: Ecology, Economy, and Community in Thar” Kicks Off ..32 minutes ago
-
Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan54 minutes ago
-
PM reviews task management system for SOE's privatization process54 minutes ago