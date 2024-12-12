(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday reaffirmed his resolve to spend the development budget of Rs 210 billion rupees allocated in the current public sector development program on the welfare of the people.

The chief minister presided over the meeting to review the progress of the Provincial Public Sector Development Program 2024-25. Chief Secretary Balochistan and secretaries of provincial government departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of ongoing and new development schemes of various government departments.

The meeting was also briefed regarding overall progress on development projects, authorization of sector wise development projects and releases of funds.

The CM expressed resentment over the performance of the departments that have used minimum development budget so far. Sarfraz Bugti directed that all departments should complete their development projects by the stipulated time and no delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He stressed that “projects should be initiated with proper planning, if the planning is weak, it will not be possible to achieve the set goal.

” He said that physical progress should be made on all development projects before the end of the current financial year.

He directed secretaries to monitor the progress of the schemes daily while changing the strategy of appraising the development process.

Sarfraz Bugti ordered secretary communication and works that 25 under construction sports complexes should be completed within six months and a project director should be appointed for this project.

He directed that the secretary should take the ownership of these schemes instead of blaming other for the delay of the projects, adding that the unapproved schemes should be approved by the concerned forum by next week and informed the chair about the progress.

Sarfraz Bugti said that his secretaries should attend the forum with full preparation and through the timely execution of development projects, its direct results will be reached to the public. He said education and health are the key priorities of the government as there is no room for any delay in projects related to the education and health sectors.