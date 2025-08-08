Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Reaffirms Commitment Of Equal Development Of All Districts, Youth Empowerment

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirms commitment of equal development of all districts, youth empowerment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed unwavering commitment of equal development of all districts and youth empowerment during a series of meetings with public delegations and local notables at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday.

Engaging with visitors, CM Bugti listened attentively to their concerns, suggestions, and demands. He issued immediate directives to relevant departments, ensuring swift resolution of several pressing issues. His hands-on approach reflected the provincial government’s dedication to addressing challenges at the grassroots level.

“No issue faced by the people of any district, tehsil, or village in Balochistan will go unnoticed,” said CM Bugti. “We are working at every level to resolve public problems and ensure that every citizen receives their rightful share.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government’s mission goes beyond administrative reforms, it aims to bring meaningful, positive change to the lives of Balochistan’s citizens.

“The doors of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat are always open to the public,” he said and adding that “My relationship with the people is not just that of a representative and voter, but of a servant and benefactor. This bond is the foundation of my politics.”

“The development progress in Balochistan will not stop. Every district and every citizen will be provided with equal facilities and opportunities.”

These meetings underscored CM Bugti’s people-first approach, a shift toward more accessible, responsive, and action-oriented governance for Balochistan’s diverse population.

