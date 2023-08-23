Sarfraz Bugti refuses to avail ANF security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Interior Minisrer Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday refused to avail any protocol of security from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Interior Minisrer Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday refused to avail any protocol of security from the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

He said that the basic purpose of Anti-Narcotics Force was eradication of narcotics from the country and he wished that entire concentration of its officials should be on the upheaval task.

He visited Ministry of Narcotics Control where its secretary briefed him about functioning of the ministry.

The caretaker minister assured full support to the officials in eradication of narcotics from Pakistan and vowed to work together.

Earlier on his arrival at the ministry, he had a brief introduction with its officials.