Sarfraz Bugti Reveals Establishment Of Balochistan Bank, Provision Of All Facilities To Business Community
Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 10:08 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday revealed the establishment of Balochistan Bank and said that economic prosperity of the country and province is only possible with the enhancement of trade and business.
He said that legal trade will be encouraged but smuggling cannot be considered as legal business.
During his visit to Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Quetta, he said that the provincial government would convince the federal government for the resolving of legitimate causes of business community.
He expressed sorrow over the abduction of innocent student Alam Maswer Khan and said that doing politics on the issue is also condemnable.
Condemning the attack on Rangers in Islamabad, he also expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers.
He said that the constitution is awarding the right of organizing peaceful protest to every citizen but the same constitution gives the right to the government to organize the public.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the federal government has been approved amount of Rs 13 billion for the dualization and construction of N50 highway.
He said that the empowerment of women is the first priority of the government, adding that without empowering women, the society cannot progress.
The chief minister said that the issue of the land requisition for Bostan Economic Zone would be resolved soon whether it is politically or tribally issue.
The chief minister has invited the investors from the province and across the country to set up industries in Bostan Special Economic Zone, and the government would ensure security and all other facilities.
Sarfraz Bugti said that the problems of the mines community will also be resolved on a priority basis and the issue of the mine workers would also be addressed.
