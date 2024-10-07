Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Stresses For Execution Of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Sarfraz Bugti stresses for execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday stressed for the execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program and the government would provide the required resources for its implementation to impart technical skills among the youth to produce quality technical human resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday stressed for the execution of Chief Minister’ Youth Skills Development Program and the government would provide the required resources for its implementation to impart technical skills among the youth to produce quality technical human resources.

Chairing meeting, the chief minister reviewed the progress on the execution of the program, saying that the first batch of the already trained youth from Balochistan would be sent abroad by the end of this month to get good employment opportunities in the global market as the demand for manpower equipped with technical skills is very high in the world.

The chief minister directed that the implementation of the Youth Skills Development Program should be expedited.

Along awarding international standard certificates to the trained youth after the completion training program, he emphasized that efforts should be taken to facilitate the youth in getting jobs in the international market, which would also enhance the remittance share of Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti said that merit should be ensured at all stage of the youth skill’s development program and emphasizes for equal selection of youth from all districts of the province.

He said that the youth skills development program was a vital project to provide training to the unskilled youth in order to equip them with much-needed, valuable skills that would enable them to contribute to the economic development of the province.

The chief minister said different avenues were being opened for the talented youth of Balochistan to fully exploit these opportunities.

Sarfraz Bugti said the objective of the program is to provide skills in various fields of technology to the youth of Balochistan to secure employment opportunities worldwide upon completion of their training and to send remittances to the country.

He noted that the future of Balochistan depends on providing employment to the youth by utilizing their positive abilities.

After acquiring the necessary technical training, the pass-out students will be able to apply for jobs in the middle East, Japan, and Europe and get better employment opportunities through their skills.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister World Technology Europe Progress Japan Middle East Market All From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channel ..

Aleem Khan urges PM to activate diplomatic channels to highlight Israeli atrocit ..

2 minutes ago
 PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support p ..

PDF Chairman calls on philanthropists to support poor amid inflation

2 minutes ago
 Primary teachers protest across the province

Primary teachers protest across the province

2 minutes ago
 Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatm ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital launches free Cancer treatment

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaborat ..

Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE uni ..

17 minutes ago
 PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from br ..

PCB urges int’l community to stop Israel from brutalities in Palestine

52 minutes ago
Organic cotton terms essential for environment, lo ..

Organic cotton terms essential for environment, local livelihoods

17 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for business ..

LCCI urges SBP to ensure facilitation for businesses

9 minutes ago
 Environment takes centre stage as global summits l ..

Environment takes centre stage as global summits loom

9 minutes ago
 Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominat ..

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

2 hours ago

UVAS Int'l parasitology conference “PARACON-24” on Wednesday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan