QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscore the pivotal role of youth in shaping future of the country, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and development.

In a message on International Youth Day, Sarfraz Bugti said that “Pakistan’s youth, comprising 60 percent of the population, are our greatest hope.” He announced that, for the first time, a comprehensive Youth Policy has been formulated and integrated into the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), aiming to create meaningful opportunities for young people across the province.

The Chief Minister reiterated his pledge to uphold meritocracy and transparency in government recruitment. “From day one, I promised that no job would be sold and I have fulfilled that promise,” he added, citing merit-based hiring in the education Department and the launch of Balochistan’s first Youth Skills Development Program.

Addressing the challenges of the modern era, Bugti emphasized the importance of truth-seeking in an age dominated by information warfare. “Our youth must become researchers, defenders of truth, and voices for justice especially on social media,” he urged, framing this responsibility as a moral, tribal, and national duty.

He dismissed criticism of these initiatives as unfounded, asserting that detractors are often disconnected from the province’s realities. “Those unwilling to seek opportunities abroad are the ones spreading negativity. Every citizen must reject such propaganda and highlight the positive impact of these programs,” he added.

In a bid to steer youth away from illegal activities, CM Bugti announced a partnership with Akhuwat Foundation and BRSP to provide interest-free loans, particularly targeting youth in southern border areas.

These loans aim to support legal trade, entrepreneurship, and dignified employment.

“The future of our youth does not lie in smuggling Zambad vehicles,” he declared. “It lies in innovation, business development, and sustainable livelihoods.”

He mentioned key Initiatives taken for youth empowerment including internship programs for students, interest free loans for startups, support for youth-led business plans across sectors and inclusion of youth in policy-making and governance.

Acknowledging the alienation many young people feel toward the state, Bugti called for open dialogue to rebuild trust especially among Baloch youth. He warned against the dangers of separatists, describing it as a path that leads only to bloodshed, school closures, and fratricide.

“Pakistan is a sovereign state with a strong and organized army. The solution to underdevelopment lies not in conflict, but in good governance, transparency, and meritocracy,” he asserted.

While recognizing that job creation remains a challenge, CM Bugti clarified that the government’s role is to facilitate but not guarantee of employment. “We are not a job-producing machine, but we are committed to creating the right environment for dignified livelihoods,” he said.

He called the youth of Balochistan, “You are the true asset of your province, your families, and your country. Prepare yourselves to meet the challenges of the modern world. Loving Pakistan is part of our faith, step forward, seize the opportunities, and help build a stable and prosperous future.”