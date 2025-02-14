Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the explosion of vehicle-carrying coal miners in the Shahrag coal field area in Harnai district, expressing deep sorrow over the killing of nine people and wounding of others in the incident.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased workers, assuring them that the Balochistan government stands with the bereaved families and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the workers injured in the explosion, instructing the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

He ordered an immediate and comprehensive probe of the incident and emphasized that a rigorous operation would continue against elements seeking to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored that the government is taking every possible measure to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the province.

He said that terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any sympathy, and the Balochistan government will leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice.

The Chief Minister made it clear that security forces and law enforcement agencies are fully active to ensure law and order in the province, and the fight against terrorists will continue with unwavering resolve.

He assured the public that the Balochistan government is determined to protect the lives and property of its citizens and will not allow any conspiracy to disrupt peace in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that with the cooperation of the people, lasting peace would be established in Balochistan.