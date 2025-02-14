Open Menu

Sarfraz Bugti Strongly Condemns Shahrag Explosion, Pledges Tough Action Against Perpetrators

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the explosion of vehicle-carrying coal miners in the Shahrag coal field area in Harnai district, expressing deep sorrow over the killing of nine people and wounding of others in the incident.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased workers, assuring them that the Balochistan government stands with the bereaved families and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.

The Chief Minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the workers injured in the explosion, instructing the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

He ordered an immediate and comprehensive probe of the incident and emphasized that a rigorous operation would continue against elements seeking to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored that the government is taking every possible measure to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the province.

He said that terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any sympathy, and the Balochistan government will leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice.

The Chief Minister made it clear that security forces and law enforcement agencies are fully active to ensure law and order in the province, and the fight against terrorists will continue with unwavering resolve.

He assured the public that the Balochistan government is determined to protect the lives and property of its citizens and will not allow any conspiracy to disrupt peace in the province.

Sarfraz Bugti said that with the cooperation of the people, lasting peace would be established in Balochistan.

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

10 minutes ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

23 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

1 hour ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

1 hour ago
 Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

3 hours ago
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

12 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan