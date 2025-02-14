- Home
- Pakistan
- Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators
Sarfraz Bugti Strongly Condemns Shahrag Explosion, Pledges Tough Action Against Perpetrators
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has strongly condemned the explosion of vehicle-carrying coal miners in the Shahrag coal field area in Harnai district, expressing deep sorrow over the killing of nine people and wounding of others in the incident.
He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased workers, assuring them that the Balochistan government stands with the bereaved families and will not leave them alone in this difficult time.
The Chief Minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the workers injured in the explosion, instructing the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.
He ordered an immediate and comprehensive probe of the incident and emphasized that a rigorous operation would continue against elements seeking to disrupt the peace of Balochistan.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored that the government is taking every possible measure to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the province.
He said that terrorists who target innocent civilians do not deserve any sympathy, and the Balochistan government will leave no stone unturned in bringing them to justice.
The Chief Minister made it clear that security forces and law enforcement agencies are fully active to ensure law and order in the province, and the fight against terrorists will continue with unwavering resolve.
He assured the public that the Balochistan government is determined to protect the lives and property of its citizens and will not allow any conspiracy to disrupt peace in the province.
Sarfraz Bugti said that with the cooperation of the people, lasting peace would be established in Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025
NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Shahrag explosion, pledges tough action against perpetrators5 minutes ago
-
Eight pilferers nabbed15 minutes ago
-
Boy murdered over minor issue15 minutes ago
-
Private schools directed to register by Feb 2815 minutes ago
-
Youth gunned down25 minutes ago
-
Woman Killed, six injured in Swat road accident25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on sugar hoarders, shop sealed in Karkhano Market25 minutes ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn blast in Harnai, Balochistan35 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui credits PML-N for Pakistan's resilience amidst instability45 minutes ago
-
President Zardari swears in Sardar Sarfraz Dogar as Acting Chief Justice of IHC55 minutes ago
-
Pb govt to discourage unplanned housing schemes1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi administers oath to Justice SM Atiq Shah1 hour ago