Sarfraz Bugti Sworn In As CM Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM
Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister in Quetta on Saturday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister in Quetta on Saturday.
Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister at Governor House Quetta.
Sarfraz Bugti, a candidate of the Pakistan People's Party, gained the confidence of 41 MPAs in the 65-member Balochistan Assembly.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faisal Karim Kundi attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Recent Stories
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday
Football: Spanish La Liga table
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four receive burn injuries, lightening up school in Pindigheb.7 minutes ago
-
International Women's Day 2024: Registration of Home-Based Workers Union demanded6 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges international focus on occupied Kashmir's reality8 minutes ago
-
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition in encounter11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods16 minutes ago
-
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday16 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO16 minutes ago
-
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed16 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
PAC arranges Lahore painting, theatre competition7 minutes ago
-
1.443m kids dispensed polio drops in five days: DC7 minutes ago