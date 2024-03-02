Sarfraz Bugti sworn in as CM Balochistan

Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister in Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti took oath as Balochistan Chief Minister in Quetta on Saturday.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar administered the oath to the newly elected Chief Minister at Governor House Quetta.

Sarfraz Bugti, a candidate of the Pakistan People's Party, gained the confidence of 41 MPAs in the 65-member Balochistan Assembly.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faisal Karim Kundi attended the oath-taking ceremony.