Sarfraz Bugti Takes Notice Of Official Vehicles Misuse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday take notice of misuse of government vehicles and ordered to recall all the officials vehicles in other provinces to Balochistan

In a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat, it is stated that Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has expressed his strong displeasure of the improper and unnecessary use of government vehicles and imposed ban on the use of all government vehicles of the Balochistan government outside the province.

The official vehicles of the Balochistan government will not be used in other provinces, however, the vehicles going to carry out official affairs will have to get NOC from the Chief Secretary.

According to the order, no officer will be able to make personal use of official vehicles even outside the posting place.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said that government resources are the property of the public and will not be allowed to be misused.

