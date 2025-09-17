Sarfraz Bugti Urges To Boost Balochistan’s Revenue Base
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti underscored the urgent need for the province to strengthen its own revenue streams and reduce dependence on Federal funding.
He described the decisive step toward financial independence as essential for achieving true economic autonomy and ushering in a new era of development and prosperity.
Addressing a meeting of the Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) Advisory Council on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that institutions like the BRA were established to expand provincial resources, widen the tax base, and build a sustainable economy.
He called for a transparent and simplified tax system for services, citing key sectors such as sales tax on services, contract services, franchise fees, telecommunications, insurance, construction, education, and healthcare.
The government plans to deploy advanced technologies that will make the system more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly to modernize the tax infrastructure.
Sarfraz Bugti reiterated that curbing tax evasion and boosting provincial revenue are top priorities.
He outlined a comprehensive and integrated strategy aimed at achieving these goals, stressing that Balochistan’s progress hinges on its ability to generate internal income rather than relying heavily on federal allocations.
During the meeting, a detailed report covering provincial revenue trends from 2016 to 2025 was presented. The council resolved to expand the scope of service taxes and incorporate additional sectors into the tax framework. It also approved specialized training programs to enhance the capacity of BRA personnel.
The Chief Minister announced that the BRA’s targets and achievements will be reviewed regularly. The Advisory Council will convene at fixed intervals to monitor progress and guide future strategies.
The meeting was attended by officials including Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, BRA Chairman Abdullah Khan, and other members of the Advisory Council.
