Sarfraz Bugti visits Central Police Office Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday visited the Central Police Office Quetta to review the law and order situation in the province.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan during his visit. The Chief Minister was briefed on the law and order situation in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police Balochistan briefed the Chief Minister on the security situation of Musakhel, Kalat, Bolan, Bela, Khad Kocha and Nushki.

The Chief Minister pledged that CTD, Police and Levies force would be equipped with modern tools and equipment to eliminate terrorism.

He said that the government is ready to take extraordinary measures in unusual circumstances, directing that effective and prompt response should be given in case of any unfortunate incident.

He ordered that patrolling should be increased to protect the highways. Sarfraz Bugti said that the government will be brought all the elements involved in terrorist attacks to the logical conclusion.

He added that terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice in every case and those who target innocent people do not deserve any concession.

He said the writ of the state would be established at any cost and those who spread unrest and sabotaging the peace of the province will not be exculpate.