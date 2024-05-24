Sarfraz Bugti Vows To Provide All Available Facilities To People Of Ziarat
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ZIARAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said that all necessary measures would be taken to resolve the problems being faced by people and ensure to provide available facilities to the residents of Ziarat.
He said that Ziarat would be developed a unique tourist destination of this country and promises would not be made that cannot be implemented.
Addressing to the tribal elders and local leaders at Ziarat, he said that all stakeholders would be taken on board for development projects.
Provincial Minister for food Noor Mohammad Dummar, Agha Shakeel Durrani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Development and Planning Abdul Saboor Kakar, other high officials and tribal elders were also present on the occasion.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that he will take all the elders and political parties together for the solution of public issues and the development of tourism in the area.
The rules will be amended after including Chief Secretary and Chairman Municipal Committee Ziarat, in the governing body of Ziarat Development Authority.
Sarfraz Bugti said that public "jirga" would be held in near future, in which all stakeholders would be invited to address the public concerns in consultation with tribal elders. He said that development of Ziarat is part of the national development priorities. The CM said that Ziarat is an important city where the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spent his precious days.
The elders and local people informed the CM about their problems, for which, the orders were issued by chief minister to relevant authorities for immediate action.
