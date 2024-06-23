Open Menu

Sarfraz Domki Terms Budget 2024-25 As People-friendly

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Local Government Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Khan Domki has termed the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 as the development-oriented and people-friendly budget in the history of Balochistan. He said the 70 percent of the approved development projects have been included in the provincial public sector development program to initiate public interest project purely on merit and provide relief to maximum number of people.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Khan Domki said the Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has also expressed his determination that 100 approved development projects would be included in the next financial year budget.

The provincial minister said that in the budget 2024-24, priority had been given to health and education sector as huge allocation had been awarded for the improvement of these sectors to facilitate the poor masses.

He said in the budget 2024-25, the allocations of agriculture, livestock and other departments have also been increased which will start a new era of development in the province.

He said that there was coalition government in Balochistan and the Pakistan People’s Party led government had presented a people-friendly budget on the instructions of the central leadership of the Party and its positive results would reach to the people soon.

PPP is the party of the poor which has always represented the poor class and struggled for the rights of the people, he expressed.

