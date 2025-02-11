Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector.

He also instructed for a review of royalty rates to ensure that revenues generated from mines are used for the development of the region and welfare of the local population.

A high level meeting of the Mines and Minerals Department was held under the chairmanship of CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on assessing the overall performance of the department and discussed various measures to improve security arrangements in the mines area.

"The revenue generated will be utilized for the development of the area and basic facilities would be provided through local government institutions," said the CM.

He noted that while government expenditures in the mining sector currently exceed the revenues, the sector is vital for the livelihood of the local people, and the government will allocate resources for provision of security in mines area and initiate development projects.

The CM directed the Inspector General of Police Balochistan to recruit 200 police personnel on merit to enhance security in the Duki mines area. Additionally, he ordered the immediate deployment of police personnel from the Loralai district to Duki.

The CM emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies forces for the restoration of peace in the mines area. He urged law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure law and order situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Shahabuddin, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Special Secretary for Mines, and other officers concerned.