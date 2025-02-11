Open Menu

Sarfraz For Comprehensive Strategy To Maintain Peace In Duki's Mines Area

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

Sarfraz for comprehensive strategy to maintain peace in Duki's mines area

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector.

He also instructed for a review of royalty rates to ensure that revenues generated from mines are used for the development of the region and welfare of the local population.

A high level meeting of the Mines and Minerals Department was held under the chairmanship of CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on assessing the overall performance of the department and discussed various measures to improve security arrangements in the mines area.

"The revenue generated will be utilized for the development of the area and basic facilities would be provided through local government institutions," said the CM.

He noted that while government expenditures in the mining sector currently exceed the revenues, the sector is vital for the livelihood of the local people, and the government will allocate resources for provision of security in mines area and initiate development projects.

The CM directed the Inspector General of Police Balochistan to recruit 200 police personnel on merit to enhance security in the Duki mines area. Additionally, he ordered the immediate deployment of police personnel from the Loralai district to Duki.

The CM emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies forces for the restoration of peace in the mines area. He urged law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure law and order situation in the region.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Shahabuddin, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Special Secretary for Mines, and other officers concerned.

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

1 minute ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

21 minutes ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

5 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

5 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

5 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

5 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

5 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan