Sarfraz For Comprehensive Strategy To Maintain Peace In Duki's Mines Area
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed for the registration of unregistered mines, emphasizing that this step is crucial for ensuring transparency and legal legitimacy in the mining sector.
He also instructed for a review of royalty rates to ensure that revenues generated from mines are used for the development of the region and welfare of the local population.
A high level meeting of the Mines and Minerals Department was held under the chairmanship of CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the Chief Minister Secretariat on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on assessing the overall performance of the department and discussed various measures to improve security arrangements in the mines area.
"The revenue generated will be utilized for the development of the area and basic facilities would be provided through local government institutions," said the CM.
He noted that while government expenditures in the mining sector currently exceed the revenues, the sector is vital for the livelihood of the local people, and the government will allocate resources for provision of security in mines area and initiate development projects.
The CM directed the Inspector General of Police Balochistan to recruit 200 police personnel on merit to enhance security in the Duki mines area. Additionally, he ordered the immediate deployment of police personnel from the Loralai district to Duki.
The CM emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies forces for the restoration of peace in the mines area. He urged law enforcement agencies to work together to ensure law and order situation in the region.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals and Finance, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Babar Khan, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Shahabuddin, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari, Special Secretary for Mines, and other officers concerned.
Recent Stories
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held2 minutes ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana2 minutes ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad5 minutes ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs5 minutes ago
-
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal5 minutes ago
-
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan5 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit23 minutes ago
-
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects15 minutes ago
-
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections15 minutes ago