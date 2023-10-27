Open Menu

Sargodh University Holds Walk To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The University of Sargodha organised the Kashmir solidarity walk here on Friday to mark Oct 27 as the black day against Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on the same day in 1947.

The walk started from the Department of History and Pak Studies and ended at the Admin Block. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and the Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin led the walk while senior faculty, staff and students participated in it.

The event was aimed at expressing wholehearted support to the relentless struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions. Student protesters appealed to the Muslim countries to take notice of atrocities by the Indian army in Kashmir and massacre of innocent Muslims and demanded that Kashmiris be allowed to use their right to self-determination.

Students displayed placards, banners, and Kashmiri flags and chanted slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the walk, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said: “Every year, we come together to condemn Oct 27 as a black day, which marks India's illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.” He stressed the importance of standing in support of the Kashmiri people and called upon the international community to take practical measures to address the severe human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir.

