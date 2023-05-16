UrduPoint.com

Sargodha Achieves 64 Pc Wheat Target

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Sargodha achieves 64 pc wheat target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Director food Allah Ditta Saqib said on Tuesday that 193,992 metric tons of wheat had been procured in four districts of Sargodha division so far, which was about 64 percent of the set target.

Talking to media here, he said that this year, the wheat procurement target had been increased to 302,860 metric tons. In Sargodha district, so far 103,400 metric tons had been procured which was 95 percent of the set target of 107,867 metric tons, he added.

A target of 21,068 metric tons of wheat had been set for Khushab district and so far 16,934 metric tonnes had been purchased, which was 80 percent of the set target.

In Mianwali district, 23,522 metric tons of wheat had been purchased so far against set target of 63,203 metric tons, while 50,530 metric tons of wheat had been procured in Bhakkar district which was 44 percent of the set target of 110,722 metric tons.

He highlighted that this year, 31.17 maunds of per acre wheat production had been recorded, which was 5 maunds per acre more than the last year,adding that so far 3.8 million metric tons of gunny bags (bardana) had been given to growers, which was more than the set target.

