Sargodha achieves cotton target

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sargodha district has achieved 100 per cent cotton sowing target before the fixed timeline.

While chairing a meeting to review cotton cultivation at his office here on Friday,Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti felicitated all the four deputy commissioners, agriculture officers, field staff and farmers for achieving the target.

He said that the Punjab government had set a target of sowing cotton on an area of 180,000 acres in the four districts,while cotton had been cultivated on an area of 195,500 acres, which was 108% more than the set target.

He said that with the mutual efforts of all the stakeholders, the first phase of cotton sowing had been successfully achieved and now the second and final step was to take care of it which was not possible without teamwork.