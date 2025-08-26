Sargodha Admin Prepares For Potential Flood Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner's office has taken proactive measures to address the potential flood situation in the area.
In this regard, an emergency meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) (ADCR) Fahd Mahmood, with representatives from Irrigation, Rescue 1122, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and Tehsil Administration Kot Moman in attendance.
The ADCR said that a flood wave of 280,000 cusecs is expected to pass through Kot Moman area tomorrow afternoon, prompting high-level flood alerts, adding that 41 villages, including Takht Hazara, are at risk of being impacted by the high-level flood.
He said that emergency measures are underway to evacuate affected areas, with relief camps established to provide shelter to those in need.
The meeting was informed that health and livestock camps are also operational, providing essential services to the displaced population and announcements are being made in mosques, urging the public to remain on high alert and cooperate with the administration.
Representative of Rescue 1122 briefed the meeting that Rescue teams are on high alert, ready to respond to any emergency situation.
The district administration has appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and take necessary precautions. Evacuation efforts will continue throughout the night to ensure public safety.
