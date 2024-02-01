Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated the Sargodha-Ajnala Road, on Thursday.

The 27-kilometre-long road had been completed with Rs 1 billion in three months only.

He told the media at the inaugural ceremony that Saalam-Sargodha Road would also be completed soon after elections.

Commissioner Sargodha Division Ajmal Bhatti said that according to the government objectives, timely completion of developmental projects was being ensured across the division. He said that record developmental work was under way throughout the division.

Chief North Highways Naveed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, and SE Highways Sargodha Mansoor Arshad, among other officers, were present at the ceremony.