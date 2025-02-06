Sargodha Arts Council hosts event on Kashmir solidarity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In cnnection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance the Sargodha Arts Council, in collaboration with Anjum Arts Society, organised a cultural event on Wednesday night.

The programme featuring an art exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, followed by staging of a drama 'Aye Mere Kashmir'. The play, a beautiful blend of local culture and performing arts, was written by Prof. Dr. Haroon Rasheed Tabassum and directed by Qasim Ali. The project was conceptualised by Tariq Abuzar and presented by Hanif Zia.

Key contributors to the success of the drama included Riaz Ahmed Raju and Rana Sabir Hussain.

The cast featured talented artists such as Qasim Ali, Amna Nadeem, Fatima Khan, Alisha Shahid, Arsalan Khan, Tariq Jarral, Mubashir Malik, Zafar Gondal, Umar Waraich, Akbar Hashmi, Maria Mughal, Rana Khalid, Abdul Aziz, and Hanif Zia.

The event was attended by Chief Guest Syed Asad Abbas, Assistant Commissioner of Sargodha. Other notable attendees included Asad Ahmed (Director, Sargodha Arts Council), Farooq Khawaja, Muhammad Khan Hargan, and Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza (Assistant Directors), who played a vital role in the program’s success.