Sargodha Arts Council Hosts Event On Kashmir Solidarity
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) In cnnection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance the Sargodha Arts Council, in collaboration with Anjum Arts Society, organised a cultural event on Wednesday night.
The programme featuring an art exhibition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, followed by staging of a drama 'Aye Mere Kashmir'. The play, a beautiful blend of local culture and performing arts, was written by Prof. Dr. Haroon Rasheed Tabassum and directed by Qasim Ali. The project was conceptualised by Tariq Abuzar and presented by Hanif Zia.
Key contributors to the success of the drama included Riaz Ahmed Raju and Rana Sabir Hussain.
The cast featured talented artists such as Qasim Ali, Amna Nadeem, Fatima Khan, Alisha Shahid, Arsalan Khan, Tariq Jarral, Mubashir Malik, Zafar Gondal, Umar Waraich, Akbar Hashmi, Maria Mughal, Rana Khalid, Abdul Aziz, and Hanif Zia.
The event was attended by Chief Guest Syed Asad Abbas, Assistant Commissioner of Sargodha. Other notable attendees included Asad Ahmed (Director, Sargodha Arts Council), Farooq Khawaja, Muhammad Khan Hargan, and Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza (Assistant Directors), who played a vital role in the program’s success.
Recent Stories
Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties
GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..
Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries
6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Consumer Protection Council meets6 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Arts Council hosts event on Kashmir solidarity6 minutes ago
-
Dolphin official arrested16 minutes ago
-
Cultural Minister Shah announced cultral festival will be held for 2 days in Larkana.16 minutes ago
-
Federal secretary reviews cotton research, calls for innovation16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews initiatives under PULSE project16 minutes ago
-
Accused held for fake call on Helpline 1526 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges religious institutions to contribute to national peace, harmony26 minutes ago
-
Anti-beggary operation extended to city suburbs26 minutes ago
-
Fraudster arrested26 minutes ago
-
District Administration discusses Billion Tree Plus plantation drive36 minutes ago
-
ECP reinstates three more parliamentarians after submission of asset declarations56 minutes ago