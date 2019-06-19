UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sargodha Bags Tax Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:47 PM

Sargodha bags tax targets

District Sargodha achieved its government tax targets during current fiscal year, while Bhakkar largely utilized the Community Development funds

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :District Sargodha achieved its government tax targets during current fiscal year, while Bhakkar largely utilized the Community Development funds.

An official of Divisional office told APP here and added that Commissioner Sargodha has appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioners Sargodha for achieving recovery targets.

He said that Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal conducted a meeting to review matters of ongoing schemes launched under the Community Development programs and recovery targets across the division.

He said that 51 percent development funds, issued for 173 CDP schemes, were consumed on ongoing schemes, whereas 27 percent work was completed on various schemes at a cost of Rs 383.7 million.

It may be noted that Rs 50.7 millions were spent on 34 schemes of Public Health Engineering, Rs 45.3 million on 17 schemes of Local Government department, and Rs 42 million on 7 schemes of Highways department in district Sargodha.

Related Topics

Sargodha Bhakkar May Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MH17 investigators name three Russian suspects, on ..

2 seconds ago

Punjab Rangers hold fee medical camp at border are ..

4 seconds ago

CDA again starts development work at Park Enclave

2 minutes ago

Hubei provincial government highlights economic de ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Calls US Claims on Possible Use o ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Regrets Zelenskyy's Remarks on Unreadiness ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.