Sargodha bags tax targets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :District Sargodha achieved its government tax targets during current fiscal year, while Bhakkar largely utilized the Community Development funds.

An official of Divisional office told APP here and added that Commissioner Sargodha has appreciated the efforts of Deputy Commissioners Sargodha for achieving recovery targets.

He said that Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal conducted a meeting to review matters of ongoing schemes launched under the Community Development programs and recovery targets across the division.

He said that 51 percent development funds, issued for 173 CDP schemes, were consumed on ongoing schemes, whereas 27 percent work was completed on various schemes at a cost of Rs 383.7 million.

It may be noted that Rs 50.7 millions were spent on 34 schemes of Public Health Engineering, Rs 45.3 million on 17 schemes of Local Government department, and Rs 42 million on 7 schemes of Highways department in district Sargodha.